Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Sweden is building a road that recharges electric buses that drive over it

Luke Dormehl
By
sweden electric charging road electreon vehicle

One of the biggest hassles for electric car owners is having to charge them. To get around the problem of needing to provide myriad electric charging stations, the Swedish transport administration is exploring the idea of having special roads which charge vehicles’ batteries as they drive over them.

To showcase the concept, the Smart Road Gotland consortium will be building an initial 1 mile stretch of road between the town of Visby and the airport on Gotland Island in Sweden. The road will be used to charge an electric truck and bus, using technology developed by the company Electreon, which will be carrying out construction. The majority of the $12.5 million project is funded by the Swedish government.

“The bus will be used for a shuttle for passengers traveling between the airport and town,” Noam Ilan, vice president of business development for Electreon, told Digital Trends. “It is exciting since it is the first time ever that a heavy truck will charge wirelessly from the road. Once we prove this works, it can bring the most elegant and cost-effective solution to the huge problem of emission from long-haul trucking.”

sweden electric charging road electreon bus

Ilan notes that the initial test will investigate whether or not the system is capable of transferring the required energy. It is also necessary to check that the road section can function (and, indeed, survive) in the harsh Swedish winters. “The best-case scenario is that, once all of this is proven, we will deploy the infrastructure in Sweden and other countries, making long-haul trucks electrification a reality with no visual hazards and in a cost-effective manner,” Ilan said.

Provided that all goes according to plan, the hope is that this will pave the way for a further 2,000 km of electric dynamic charging roads to be installed in Sweden. This would transform one of the country’s major highways, serving heavy transport, into an e-road. The cost of this is estimated at around $3 billion. While this is certainly expensive, it could actually turn out to a price worth paying.

“When you compare it to the cost of huge batteries and the loss of cargo capacity, as well as the operational expenses of charging and the cost of fast chargers and grid upgrades, it definitely makes sense,” Ilan said.

Sweden isn’t the only country to be exploring this technology. In Israel, a similar project aims to install a stretch of smart road between the city of Eilat and nearby Ramon International Airport.

Don't Miss

Technology trickles down from above to make the new 2019 Audi Q3 smarter
FedEx Same Day Delivery Robots
Emerging Tech

Delivery robots are poised to invade our cities, but are we ready for them?

Across the United States, small startups and big businesses alike are clamoring to swarm city streets with fleets of autonomous delivery robots. The only problem? Our urban areas aren't always well-equipped to accommodate them
Posted By John R. Quain
space weather predictive model spaceweather
Emerging Tech

Predicting space weather to protect spacecraft from killer electrons

Weather events aren't only a problem on Earth -- they can cause serious issues in space too. Space storms of high-energy particles bombard spacecraft, causing serious damage. Now a study has found a way to predict the arrival of the storms.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
stellar wind jupiter atmosphere pia22774 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Stellar wind plays a key role in heating Jupiter’s atmosphere

Our Sun, like other stars, gives off gases called stellar winds which are important in star formation. Now it appears that these winds have another important effect: warming the atmosphere on planets like Jupiter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble messier 3 blue rejuvenation
Emerging Tech

The most beautiful globular cluster of all: Messier 3, imaged by Hubble

Hubble has shared an image of one of the most famous and most admired globular clusters, Messier 3. It is considered the most beautiful of all globular clusters because of its density and the variety of stars that can be seen within it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
watch the huge stratolaunch plane take to skies for first time
Emerging Tech

Watch the huge Stratolaunch plane take to the skies for the very first time

The massive Stratolaunch aircraft -- the world's largest in terms of wingspan -- completed its maiden flight in California on Saturday. The successful outing takes it a step closer to becoming part of a launch system for satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
israel beresheet landing live getty
Emerging Tech

After failed lunar landing, SpaceIL bounces back with Beresheet 2.0

The SpaceIL project suffered a sad ending when the Beresheet craft crashed into the moon's surface this week, rendering it inoperable. But the plucky Israeli team is not giving up, and they have announced their plans for Beresheet 2.0.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
smart cities microsoft innovation smartcities feature
Emerging Tech

Smart Cities

Posted By Jenny McGrath
scientists confirm direct detection of gravitational waves ligo2
Emerging Tech

The hunt for colliding black holes is on, and you can help

The hunt for gravitational waves is heating up. The LIGO observatory has seen evidence of two pairs of colliding black holes, and a new project invites the public to contribute their computer's processing power to search for more.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
potential exoplanet proxima c artist s impression of the planet orbiting centauri
Emerging Tech

Our nearest exoplanet, Proxima b, could have a large and chilly neighbor

Our nearest exoplanet discovered so far is Proxima b, which orbits the star Proxima Centauri located 4.2 light-years from Earth. Now new evidence suggests that Proxima b might have a neighbor, Proxima c.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
new dwarf planet uz224 43429408 night sky picture darkness planets and stars
Emerging Tech

Pepsi, StartRocket team up to launch satellites for energy drink ad in night sky

Pepsi is working with StartRocket to launch an energy drink advertisement into the night sky using miniature satellites. The Russian startup is looking to send its system into orbit in 2021.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
scientists launch public vote for the name of a distant world 2007or10
Emerging Tech

Public vote opens for new planet name, but Planet McPlanetface won’t fly

The largest unnamed world in our solar system needs an official title, and you can help choose it. The scientists who discovered the icy planetoid recently announced details of a public vote offering three choices.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dronehunter x3 utah capitol building
Emerging Tech

Watch the fearsome DroneHunter X3 pluck rogue UAVs out of the sky

How do you stop enemy drones in their tracks? DroneHunter X3 is a new autonomous anti-drone technology which outruns and then captures rogue drones in midair. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacexs falcon heavy booster lost at sea after falling off drone ship spacex
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s main Falcon Heavy booster is lost at sea after falling off drone ship

SpaceX has lost the center core of its Falcon Heavy rocket after a successful mission last week that ended with it landing on a drone ship. SpaceX said rough seas resulted in the rocket toppling over and falling into the ocean.
Posted By Trevor Mogg