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A boring tile wants to fix the worst problem of ultra-fast mmWave 5G connections for you

Researchers are using simple 3D-printed reflective surfaces to redirect mmWave signals around tricky indoor environments.

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Wuqiong Zhao, UC San Diego PhD student and study co-author, holds a reflective tile.
Wuqiong Zhao, UC San Diego PhD student and study co-author, holds a reflective tile. UC San Diego

5G’s millimeter-wave technology can deliver incredibly fast wireless speeds, but it has an annoying weakness: those signals don’t like getting around things. Walls, furniture, people, and even moving a few feet can cause mmWave connections to weaken dramatically. Now, researchers at the University of California San Diego are proposing a surprisingly boring solution: cheap reflective tiles that simply bounce the signal where it needs to go.

The problem with really fast 5G

mmWave sits at the higher-frequency end of wireless communications and offers much more bandwidth than conventional cellular frequencies. That’s what makes it attractive for extremely high-speed connections, but the trade-off is propagation. Signals can suffer significant path loss and are particularly vulnerable to obstructions.

5G Speedcheck on an iPhone speedtest mobile data
Frederik Lipfert / Unsplash

As you’d expect, that creates a frustrating scenario indoors. A phone might have an excellent mmWave connection in one spot, only for the signal to fall apart after someone walks between it and the access point. Fixing that normally means adding more access points, powered relays, or sophisticated reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, all of which add cost and complexity. Thankfully, UC San Diego’s idea is considerably simpler: don’t generate another signal, just redirect the one that’s already there.

Meet the $2 signal bouncer

The researchers developed passive metasurfaces, essentially 3D-printed reflective tiles designed to redirect mmWave signals. The tiles don’t need batteries, power supplies, control electronics, or constant coordination. Instead, multiple inexpensive surfaces can be arranged around an environment to guide wireless signals toward areas that would otherwise be poorly covered.

The lightweight 3D-printed tiles nearly double average indoor mmWave data rates without requiring power or network modifications
The lightweight 3D-printed tiles nearly double average indoor mmWave data rates without requiring power or network modifications David Baillot / UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering

The UC San Diego team calls the approach FlowForm, and its research suggests that networks of these cheap passive surfaces can rival more expensive active approaches. At roughly $2 per tile, the economics are particularly interesting: rather than installing another complicated piece of networking hardware every time a signal hits a troublesome wall, a building could potentially use a collection of almost comically simple reflectors.

The boring solution might be the clever one

Of course, this doesn’t mean every 5G tower suddenly needs to be surrounded by a wall of shiny tiles. The technology is still research, and real-world deployment would involve figuring out how many surfaces are needed, where they should be placed, and how well they perform in different environments.

Each 6x6-inch tile contains thousands of tiny elements that passively redirect mmWave signals around obstacles
Each 6×6-inch tile contains thousands of tiny elements that passively redirect mmWave signals around obstacles UC San Diego

But the underlying idea is compelling because it tackles one of mmWave’s biggest problems without adding another power-hungry gadget to the network. As wireless systems push toward ever-higher frequencies and faster connections, sometimes the cleverest solution isn’t another complicated chip or antenna. Sometimes, apparently, it’s a $2 piece of plastic telling a radio signal where to go.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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