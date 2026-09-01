Ultrahuman wants your sleep data to make its Ring better at personalizing health insights

New-age health wearables, especially rings, have had a well-known blind spot for a long time. Most of the data processing behind their scores is trained on a small, controlled group of people.

Ultrahuman has proposed a fix, and it’s perfectly timed for IFA 2026: Pulsomics. It’s a program that turns Ring owners’ sleep into research data at a scale that could genuinely benefit all the users.

So what exactly is Pulsomics?

The program is built directly into the Ultrahuman app. It lets Ring wearers opt into research by sharing their sleep analytics. The Ultrahuman Ring quietly captures your overnight pulse wave signal, then pairs that data with your day-to-day lifestyle habits and other biomarker readings it picks up.

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Then, the collected data helps fine-tune health models, especially with realistic everyday numbers rather than lab-simulated ones. That distinction matters more than it sounds. Wearable accuracy depends on a variety of factors, including but not limited to skin tone, body composition, and the overall fit of the device on the finger.

Since most of the algorithms are trained on a relatively small, closely supervised group of people, it rarely reflects the actual diversity in those factors, especially when you’re talking about tens of thousands of users. That’s exactly what Pulmonics is trying to fix. It’s an attempt to widen that pool.

Ultrahuman starts three live studies today

As part of the program, Ultrahuman is starting three studies today. First, there’s the Sleep Sufficiency Study, which pairs night sleep metrics with pulse data. The objective is to figure out how much rest a specific person (and not an average person) actually needs.

The second study, Glucose Metabolism, connects pulse readings with a recent blood panel to gain metabolic insights. Finally, the VO2 Max Study cross-references a person’s pulse signal against fitness and lab benchmarks to estimate cardiovascular fitness.

As I mentioned previously, opting into the Pulsomics program is optional. All you have to do is join a study, answer a few onboarding questions that set your baseline health background, then wear the Ring as you would normally do so.

Everything else, including all the advanced metrics and the cross-referencing of the data, happens in the background, without any active supervision required. And yes, the participation stays free and reversible. Ultrahuman is also careful in stating upfront that your data is de-identified before use and never reaches third parties for targeted advertising.

Most recently, Ultrahuman also announced its biggest platform update called Emerald, in case you want to check it out.