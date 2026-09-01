 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. Wearables
  4. News

Ultrahuman wants your sleep data to make its Ring better at personalizing health insights

Ultrahuman is betting that ordinary nights of sleep, recorded across hundreds of thousands of real people, can fix what small lab studies never could.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ultrahuman Pulsomics
Ultrahuman

New-age health wearables, especially rings, have had a well-known blind spot for a long time. Most of the data processing behind their scores is trained on a small, controlled group of people. 

Ultrahuman has proposed a fix, and it’s perfectly timed for IFA 2026: Pulsomics. It’s a program that turns Ring owners’ sleep into research data at a scale that could genuinely benefit all the users.

Ultrahuman smart ring in gold
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

So what exactly is Pulsomics?

The program is built directly into the Ultrahuman app. It lets Ring wearers opt into research by sharing their sleep analytics. The Ultrahuman Ring quietly captures your overnight pulse wave signal, then pairs that data with your day-to-day lifestyle habits and other biomarker readings it picks up. 

Recommended Videos

Then, the collected data helps fine-tune health models, especially with realistic everyday numbers rather than lab-simulated ones. That distinction matters more than it sounds. Wearable accuracy depends on a variety of factors, including but not limited to skin tone, body composition, and the overall fit of the device on the finger. 

Since most of the algorithms are trained on a relatively small, closely supervised group of people, it rarely reflects the actual diversity in those factors, especially when you’re talking about tens of thousands of users. That’s exactly what Pulmonics is trying to fix. It’s an attempt to widen that pool.

A render showing the Ultrahuman Rare smart ring on a finger.
Desert Snow Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman starts three live studies today

As part of the program, Ultrahuman is starting three studies today. First, there’s the Sleep Sufficiency Study, which pairs night sleep metrics with pulse data. The objective is to figure out how much rest a specific person (and not an average person) actually needs. 

The second study, Glucose Metabolism, connects pulse readings with a recent blood panel to gain metabolic insights. Finally, the VO2 Max Study cross-references a person’s pulse signal against fitness and lab benchmarks to estimate cardiovascular fitness. 

As I mentioned previously, opting into the Pulsomics program is optional. All you have to do is join a study, answer a few onboarding questions that set your baseline health background, then wear the Ring as you would normally do so.

Ultrahuman ring pro in black
Ultrahuman

Everything else, including all the advanced metrics and the cross-referencing of the data, happens in the background, without any active supervision required. And yes, the participation stays free and reversible. Ultrahuman is also careful in stating upfront that your data is de-identified before use and never reaches third parties for targeted advertising. 

Most recently, Ultrahuman also announced its biggest platform update called Emerald, in case you want to check it out.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Why the Next Generation of Home AI Has Wheels and a Heart
OlloBot moves technology off the counter and into daily life with an expressive new companion
Floor, Flooring, Cabinet

For the past decade, interacting with home artificial intelligence has followed a predictable, rigid pattern. A person says a wake word, asks for the weather or to turn off the lights, the speaker replies, and then the exchange ends right there. While functional, this keeps smart devices strictly transactional. They remain tools activated for a specific chore rather than systems that naturally fit into a living space.

OlloBot is charting a fundamentally different path with the OlloNi SS1, an embodied AI companion, which refers to artificial intelligence built into a physical, mobile body rather than trapped inside a screen.

Read more
AI wants to turn a simple phone video into cycling performance data serious riders pay thousands for
Cycling’s expensive performance data could eventually come from your phone camera
Critical-Cycles-Harper-Coaster_001

Cycling isn't an expensive hobby outright. But as you start getting serious, a cyclist can spend a frankly exorbitant amount of money measuring what their legs are doing. In a more professional setting, things like instrumented pedals, bike computers, heart-rate sensors, and a lot more start becoming important. All of this just helps squeeze out more information out of every ride.

Now, researchers at La Trobe University (Via TechXplore) are exploring whether one piece of hardware most people already own could eventually handle a surprisingly sophisticated part of that job. This isn't some specialized hardware either; it's a small gadget that fits in your pocket--and yes, it's your phone. Researchers at the Holsworth Biomedical Research Centre are developing AI models capable of estimating the forces a cyclist applies to the pedals using motion captured on video. A rider can simply record themselves with a smartphone and receive biomechanical information that currently requires much more specialized equipment.

Read more
UK health advocates warn AI transcription tools could put patients at risk
AI scribes are helping doctors save time on paperwork, but new findings show automated transcripts can introduce serious errors into patient records.
Accurx scribe featured

AI scribes are rapidly making their way into doctors' offices, promising to cut down on tedious paperwork and free up time for patient care. However, growing evidence suggests these tools are introducing a new set of risks for patients and clinicians alike.

AI scribes are mangling diagnoses and prescriptions

Read more