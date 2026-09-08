XPENG just put its humanoid robot on the production line, and it walked itself out

XPENG’s humanoid robot has officially joined the workforce, and it even got an employee badge. The Chinese automaker announced on September 8 that its next-generation IRON had completed assembly and autonomously walked off its newly commissioned humanoid robot production line in Guangzhou.

CEO He Xiaopeng then pinned a staff badge onto the robot, symbolically welcoming it to the XPENG team. It is a charming little ceremony for a machine that the company hopes will eventually become a regular part of everyday life. XPENG is moving IRON beyond R&D prototypes toward production-line manufacturing, applying the quality-control systems and manufacturing experience it has developed through its electric vehicle business.

From uncanny valley to the factory floor

IRON first attracted widespread attention last November when its remarkably humanlike walk led some viewers to suspect there was a person inside the robot. XPENG responded by cutting open part of its leg during a demonstration to reveal the engineering under the hood. We covered that rather unusual proof-of-robot moment at the time, and the latest announcement is the next chapter in the same story.

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XPENG states that more than 80% of its new production line’s core processes are automated. The facility is designed around automotive-grade quality standards, precision manufacturing, and the ability to expand capacity as production ramps up. The company describes it as a world-first automated line for advanced humanoid robots, although that claim has not been independently established.

The robot itself has 76 degrees of freedom across its body and 21 in each hand, giving it the flexibility needed for humanlike movement and more delicate manipulation. Three in-house Turing AI chips provide up to 2,250 TOPS of effective computing power, allowing XPENG to run its Physical AI foundation model directly on the robot.

IRON’s first workplace will be XPENG’s own

The company is targeting mass production by the end of 2026, with initial commercial deployments planned for its own stores and campuses. An official market launch and deliveries in China and overseas markets are scheduled for 2027. XPENG has not announced pricing or disclosed the production line’s capacity, so it remains too early to say how many robots it expects to build or what customers will pay.

For now, IRON’s staff badge is more symbolic than practical. Walking off a production line is a meaningful manufacturing milestone, but the next test will be whether XPENG can build these robots consistently and put them to useful work. Its own stores and campuses should give us the first proper indication of how near that future really is.