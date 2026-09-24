Google Pixel 11 can now make phone calls for you with Gemini

Making a phone call to check whether a store has something in stock sounds simple enough. Then you’re greeted by an automated menu, put on hold, and suddenly you’ve spent 10 minutes doing something that should have taken two.

Google already tries to make this easier on Pixels with features such as Hold for Me and Direct My Call. Now, it’s taking things a step further. Gemini can actually make certain phone calls for you. The new feature is being tested on the Pixel 11 and works through the Gemini app. You tell Gemini what you need, and it handles the call.

Gemini can do the talking for you

A few situations could genuinely come in handy. You could ask Gemini to call a hardware store and check whether a particular part is available, reserve an outdoor table at a restaurant, or move your haircut appointment to another day. Gemini places the call, introduces itself, gets through any automated menus, waits on hold if needed, and then speaks with the person who answers.

You aren’t completely handing over the phone call, either. A live transcript lets you see how the conversation is going, and you can take over at any point if you’d rather handle things yourself. That’s especially important here. Asking AI to draft a message for you is one thing; letting it have a conversation with another person on your behalf is a much bigger jump.

It’s a very limited test for now

Google isn’t opening the feature to everyone just yet. The company is starting with fairly straightforward calls, like reservations, appointments, and checking whether products are available.

The early preview is rolling out in the US to paid Gemini subscribers using a Pixel 11 who are also enrolled in the Phone by Google Public Beta. It’s limited, but the idea behind it makes plenty of sense alongside Google’s other Pixel calling features. Hold for Me saves you from sitting around listening to hold music. Now, Gemini might save you from making the call at all.