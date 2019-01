Share

The North American International Auto Show — also known as the Detroit Auto Show — used to be the auto show on the planet. After Detroit’s auto industry floundered, NAIAS lost favor to other global shows in Geneva, LA, and Paris. Now Detroit is fighting back and trying to regain its former glory. NAIAS will take place Jan 14 to 27 in 2019; The 2020 Detroit Auto Show will take place in June.