Share

It took a herculean effort, but the Digital Trends editorial team made it through the gauntlet of CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas, streaming all the way. Although we had already seen most of the things there were to see by the third and final day, that didn’t mean the Digital Trends Live crew got a chance to rest; instead, they brought eight more hours of interviews, discussions, and even presented some awards, all live from the show floor.

The day opened with Digital Trends Live hosts Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett sitting down for a chat with entrepreneur and original Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington. At the show looking for products to invest in, Harrington had plenty to say about his love of trade shows, his philosophy of investing, and the products he was partnering with for CES.

Every CES, the Digital Trends editorial team sifts through the most impressive gadgets and technologies at CES, granting awards to the best of the best. This year, we gave awards to a truly spectacular array of products, including a smart beehive, an Alexa-enabled toilet, and the next generation of escooters. The creation that most amazed us, however, was a burger; specifically, the latest incarnation of the Impossible Burger, the plant-based patty that looks (and bleeds) like real beef. Our Emerging Tech editor Drew Prindle got a chance to try the new Impossible Burger, saying “the smell, the color, the texture, the flavor — it’s all so similar to the profile of real hamburger that unless you’re really scrutinizing it, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the difference. I’m sure it won’t fool hardcore carnophiles, but I’m honestly not sure that most people would be able to tell a well-cooked Impossible 2.0 apart from regular hamburger in a blind taste test. It’s that close.”

As part of the closing ceremonies, Digital Trends Live brought on editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan, managing editor Nick Mokey, and Digital Trends en Español editor-in-chief Juan Garcia to talk about everything we saw at the show, and whether they consider this year to be evolutionary or revolutionary. For the most part, the tech on display at CES was radical, but that doesn’t mean people should expect the world to transform overnight.

“Some of the biggest trends that we’ve been seeing, some of the biggest buzzwords that are taking over the show — A.I., 5G, self-driving cars — all of the biggest trends, to me are very revolutionary, transforming the world around us,” Kaplan said. “[But] we love to come to CES and say, ‘Here is the thing that you should be buying right now, here’s the coolest product out there.’ And all of these big, buzzy things … this is technology that’s going to impact your life in a decade.”

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.