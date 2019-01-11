Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

On the last day of CES, Digital Trends Live hands out awards and more

Will Nicol
By

It took a herculean effort, but the Digital Trends editorial team made it through the gauntlet of CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas, streaming all the way. Although we had already seen most of the things there were to see by the third and final day, that didn’t mean the Digital Trends Live crew got a chance to rest; instead, they brought eight more hours of interviews, discussions, and even presented some awards, all live from the show floor.

The day opened with Digital Trends Live hosts Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett sitting down for a chat with entrepreneur and original Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington. At the show looking for products to invest in, Harrington had plenty to say about his love of trade shows, his philosophy of investing, and the products he was partnering with for CES.

Every CES, the Digital Trends editorial team sifts through the most impressive gadgets and technologies at CES, granting awards to the best of the best. This year, we gave awards to a truly spectacular array of products, including a smart beehive, an Alexa-enabled toilet, and the next generation of escooters. The creation that most amazed us, however, was a burger; specifically, the latest incarnation of the Impossible Burger, the plant-based patty that looks (and bleeds) like real beef. Our Emerging Tech editor Drew Prindle got a chance to try the new Impossible Burger, saying “the smell, the color, the texture, the flavor — it’s all so similar to the profile of real hamburger that unless you’re really scrutinizing it, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the difference. I’m sure it won’t fool hardcore carnophiles, but I’m honestly not sure that most people would be able to tell a well-cooked Impossible 2.0 apart from regular hamburger in a blind taste test. It’s that close.”

As part of the closing ceremonies, Digital Trends Live brought on editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan, managing editor Nick Mokey, and Digital Trends en Español editor-in-chief Juan Garcia to talk about everything we saw at the show, and whether they consider this year to be evolutionary or revolutionary. For the most part, the tech on display at CES was radical, but that doesn’t mean people should expect the world to transform overnight.

“Some of the biggest trends that we’ve been seeing, some of the biggest buzzwords that are taking over the show — A.I., 5G, self-driving cars — all of the biggest trends, to me are very revolutionary, transforming the world around us,” Kaplan said. “[But] we love to come to CES and say, ‘Here is the thing that you should be buying right now, here’s the coolest product out there.’ And all of these big, buzzy things … this is technology that’s going to impact your life in a decade.”

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

Don't Miss

Digital Trends Live: Highlights from day 2 of CES 2019 outline future of tech
director of emerging tech usa today ray soto interview raysoto
Digital Trends Live

USA Today’s Emerging Tech director talks about the future of storytelling

We sat down with Ray Soto, the Director of Emerging Tech for USA Today, to talk about how his team is telling fun and engaging interactive news stories with virtual and augmented reality.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
episode 41 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s privacy breach, grocery robots, and more

On episode 41 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison broke down the news stories of the day. On the docket: Facebook's privacy scandal, grocery delivery robots, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 42 dt live 12 21
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Bad passwords, a new iPad Mini, and dating with blockchain

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed online security with the worst passwords of the year, and Adryenn Ashley, CEO of blockchain dating app Loly, and chef Sara Woods joined the show.
Posted By Brie Barbee
limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends limbitlesshaloarm
Digital Trends Live

We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
episode 43 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Deepak Chopra, record Alexa sales, and data security

"Technology is part of human evolution," Deepak Chopra posited on this episode of DT Live. We also discussed an Alexa outage in Europe, and chatted with Giri Sreenivas of Helm about online security, and with Dominique Courbin from…
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 44 dt live 12 28
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: ‘Bandersnatch,’ Brianna Perry, and Origin PC unboxing

On episode 44 of Digital Trends Live, we unboxed three Origin gaming desktops, and welcomed Brianna Perry to the show to talk about her debut album Fortune Cookie, and what it was like meeting musicians like Flo Rida and DJ Khalid as a kid.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live ces 2019 day 1 4ezakmnq
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 1

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the Impossible Burger and the future of food, to full…
Posted By Josh Benton
episode 45 screen shot 2019 01 02 at 3 14 pm
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Netflix news, visions of CES, and more

On episode 45 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle looked at the most exciting news stories from the world of tech, including the runaway success of Netflix's Bird Box, what to look forward to at CES, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Full CES Preview with the CEO of the CTA Gary Shapiro

Posted By Josh Benton
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Full CES Preview with the CEO of the CTA Gary Shapiro

Posted By Aaron Mamiit
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 2

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the latest VTOL taxi from Bell Helicopters and the…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day one dt live nibler and maude featured
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Exciting revelations from day one of CES 2019

Broadcasting live from CES, the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, the hosts of Digital Trends Live covered anti-poaching cameras, Samsung's foldable phone, the new-and-improved Impossible Burger, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 3

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels and announcing our Top Tech of CES award winners. We're joined…
Posted By Josh Benton
kevin harrington interview ces 2019 live
Digital Trends Live

Former ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin Harrington on what he loves about CES

Broadcasting from CES, the hosts of Digital Trends Live had a chance to talk to entrepreneur and former Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington about his love of trade shows and how he invests.
Posted By Will Nicol