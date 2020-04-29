  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Cinema adjusts, Pixel buds 2 review, Ford’s EVs canceled

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including free Google videoconferencing, how the Oscars and movie theaters are adjusting to life during a pandemic, a Google Pixel Buds 2 review, the cancellation of Ford’s electric Lincoln lineup, and more.

Bryce Olson

Bryce Olson, global strategist for Health and Life Sciences at Intel, discusses how to enable the remote monitoring of ICU patients to increase the number of patients that doctors are able to serve.

Luke Larsen, DT’s computing editor, joins the show to talk about the Acer Swift 3 with Ryzen 4000 laptop. At $650, this eight-core laptop is priced to move, but is it too good to be true?

Daniel Kaufman

Nibler then welcomes Daniel Kaufman of HoMedics, who describes how its UV-Clean sanitation bags kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses without the use of chemicals.

Then we join DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner for TBD, a segment that discusses the intersection of technology and culture. This week, they discuss how film studios and festivals have been forced to move online for many of their premieres and releases.

