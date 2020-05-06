  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Virtual graduations, Fitbit heart study, NASA and Cruise

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech news of the day, including virtual graduations, combating “zoombombing,” Fitbit’s Heart Study, Twitter’s new iOS features, NASA’s collaboration with Tom Cruise, and more.

Clark Duke

Nibler then welcomes director and actor Clark Duke, who talks about the inspiration for his newest movie, Arkansas, which is available to stream now.

Luke Larsen, DT’s computing editor, then joins the program to break down Microsoft’s new Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2, both of which were unveiled today.

Titus Makin

We then speak to musician and actor Titus Makin,about surviving quarantine, his music career, and season 2 of ABC’s The Rookie.

What’s TBD this week? Join DT Live’s Jess Surbaugh and The Manual’s Sam Slaughter as they discuss the confluence of pop culture and technology. This week, they cover booze and cocktail delivery during this time of quarantine.

