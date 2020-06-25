On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the trending stories in tech, including Amazon’s new fraud unit, false facial recognition arrests, self-sanitizing earbuds, Friday’s ISS spacewalk, and more.
Nibler then speaks with Andrew Yang, entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and former 2020 presidential candidate, who discusses the Data Dividend Project, how to take ownership of your online data, and how you can get paid for it.
Christina Koch, NASA astronaut, talks about the Artemis Moon Missions, which plans to put humans back on the moon by 2024.
We then turn to the gaming world as we talk with Matt Bereda, vice president of global consumer marketing for the Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo, and Andy Dinh, chief executive officer of TSM, about the #PlayApartTogether initiative, which encourages gamers to follow WHO guidelines during the pandemic.
Continuing in the world of gaming is Lisa Marie Segarra, who talks Animal Crossing, Fortnite hosting Christopher Nolan films, Sony’s bug bounty program, and more.
