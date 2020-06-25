  1. Digital Trends Live

Andrew Yang, Amazon’s fraud unit, NASA spacewalk | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the trending stories in tech, including Amazon’s new fraud unit, false facial recognition arrests, self-sanitizing earbuds, Friday’s ISS spacewalk, and more.

Andrew Yang

Nibler then speaks with Andrew Yang, entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and former 2020 presidential candidate, who discusses the Data Dividend Project, how to take ownership of your online data, and how you can get paid for it.

Christina Koch

Christina Koch, NASA astronaut, talks about the Artemis Moon Missions, which plans to put humans back on the moon by 2024.

Matt Bereda and Andy Dinh

We then turn to the gaming world as we talk with Matt Bereda, vice president of global consumer marketing for the Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo, and Andy Dinh, chief executive officer of TSM, about the #PlayApartTogether initiative, which encourages gamers to follow WHO guidelines during the pandemic.

Continuing in the world of gaming is Lisa Marie Segarra, who talks Animal Crossing, Fortnite hosting Christopher Nolan films, Sony’s bug bounty program, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Astronaut Christina Koch says NASA can ‘absolutely’ get to the moon by 2024

all female spacewalk october blog iss060e000808 1

Watch NASA’s animation previewing Friday’s ISS spacewalk

A NASA spacewalk

Watch how NASA plans to deploy the first-ever Mars helicopter

Mars helicopter

WWDC wrap-up, robotic lawnmower review, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 405 screen shot 2020 06 23 at 11 46 12 am

Digital Trends Live: Cinema adjusts, Pixel buds 2 review, Ford’s EVs canceled

digital trends live episode 368 festival

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracker first look, Musk meltdown, Moto Edge Plus

digital trends live episode 369 9oe6ha9csybdfe2a6gaw

Digital Trends Live: Walmart delivers, GDC goes online, Xbox Series X update

Digital Trends Live: New MacBook Pro, Uber masks up, Star Wars Day

Digital Trends Live: Xbox Series X, Oculus Quest VR headset, and more

Digital Trends Live: Virtual graduations, Fitbit heart study, NASA and Cruise

Digital Trends Live: Animal Crossing surges, Fortnite parties, Last Dance scores

digital trends live episode 374 animal crossing new horizons switch hero

Digital Trends Live: Plandemic video, Twitch eyes reality TV, Instant Pot review

digital trends live episode 375 mv5byzrhodm5ntgtmjfios00nddklwizndgtmza2ntgwytc0nzgxxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvyodewmtc2odq v1

Work/Life: The importance of reaching out for help, and how to do it

worklife episode 17 1174961102456541 n1plnkf7adxqcv02fns2 height640

Digital Trends Live: Shanghai Disney reopens, iPhone 12 rumors, and more

Digital Trends Live: Musk risks arrest, Hamilton on Disney+, PlayStation Studios