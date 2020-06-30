  1. Digital Trends Live

Reddit shuts down The_Donald, holographic VR, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including Reddit shuts down The_Donald, Google cracks down on misleading voting ads, Uber wants Postmates, holographic VR, and more.

Karamo Brown

Nibler then speaks with Karamo Brown, star of Queer Eye, about his new podcast “Karamo,” a podcast not just for celebrities, but for anyone to call in and find help.

Smart home editor John Velasco joins the program to take a look at home protection, and how the top home security cameras stack up, and which one stands out.

Mitch Brownlie

We then head to Australia to speak with Mitch Brownlie, chief executive officer of FieldMicro, about tech in the farming industry, and how they are adding a layer of monitoring and automation to existing farm equipment.

Kevin Langue

Finally, we speak with YouTuber and actor Kevin Langue, aka Kevin X, about his journey from growing up in Paris to becoming a full-time creator in Hollywood.

