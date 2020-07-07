On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech news of the day, including Uber’s acquisition of Postmates, some social media says no to Hong Kong data requests, apps are reading iPhone clipboards, an Xbox Series X event, coronavirus cleaning robots, and more.

Conor McGinn

Conor McGinn, co-founder and chief executive officer of Akara Robotics, discusses how robots can be used to sanitize high-risk environments.

We then take a look at Panasonic’s line of wireless headsets, three of whoch emphasize noise cancelling, and look at how they compare to heavy hitters like Apple’s Airpods and Sony’s WF-1000XM3.

Finally, it’s time for some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where DT’s Drew Prindle takes a look at some of the best crowdfunding products out there, including NASA’s space fragrance, the OBSBOT Tiny A.I. webcam, and the Nu Grip floating action-cam tripod.

