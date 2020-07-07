On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories, including a possible U.S. ban of TikTok, Apple still assessing Hong Kong data requests, Hamilton is a hit, Kenya’s internet balloons, and more.

We then explore the use of tasers in U.S. law enforcement, and the ethics of using “less lethal” law enforcement tools.

Andy Boxall dives into what to expect with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and why there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Finally, we’re joined by Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners, who discusses how to keep up with your retirement plans, and what options you have outside of your 401(k).

