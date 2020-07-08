On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending stories in tech, including Samsung’s Unpacked event, Tinder video calls, Prime Video’s additional profiles, robots and baseball, a Chromebook 3100 review, and more.
Kenny Smith, two-time NBA champion and Emmy award-winning host of Inside the NBA, joins the show to talk about The Jet Academy, the industry’s leading streaming service for sports camps and activities.
Nibler then speaks with Leslie David Baker, actor and producer best known for playing Stanley Hudson on the acclaimed show The Office, who talks about the crowdfunding project for a spinoff show called Uncle Stan.
Michelle Ferebee, deputy director of the office of strategic analysis, communication, and business development at NASA, discusses the recent announcement that NASA will be renaming its Washington, D.C., headquarters after engineering legend and pioneer Mary W. Jackson.
Finally, we find out what’s TBD this week with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. Thhey discuss the biggest events coming up in gaming, most of which are taking place online this year.
Editors' Recommendations
- Digital Trends Live: NBA players to wear smart rings, EA’s live showcases
- Why The Office’s Leslie David Baker wants to create a new Stanley spinoff
- Andrew Yang, Amazon’s fraud unit, NASA spacewalk | Digital Trends Live
- Uber buys Postmates, XBox Series X event announced | Digital Trends Live
- Microsoft closes its stores, Wimbledon remastered | Digital Trends Live