On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending stories in tech, including Samsung’s Unpacked event, Tinder video calls, Prime Video’s additional profiles, robots and baseball, a Chromebook 3100 review, and more.

Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith, two-time NBA champion and Emmy award-winning host of Inside the NBA, joins the show to talk about The Jet Academy, the industry’s leading streaming service for sports camps and activities.

Leslie David Baker

Nibler then speaks with Leslie David Baker, actor and producer best known for playing Stanley Hudson on the acclaimed show The Office, who talks about the crowdfunding project for a spinoff show called Uncle Stan.

Michelle Ferebee

Michelle Ferebee, deputy director of the office of strategic analysis, communication, and business development at NASA, discusses the recent announcement that NASA will be renaming its Washington, D.C., headquarters after engineering legend and pioneer Mary W. Jackson.

Finally, we find out what’s TBD this week with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. Thhey discuss the biggest events coming up in gaming, most of which are taking place online this year.

