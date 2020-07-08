  1. Digital Trends Live

Samsung Unpacked, Prime Video gets profiles, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending stories in tech, including Samsung’s Unpacked event, Tinder video calls, Prime Video’s additional profiles, robots and baseball, a Chromebook 3100 review, and more.

Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith, two-time NBA champion and Emmy award-winning host of Inside the NBA, joins the show to talk about The Jet Academy, the industry’s leading streaming service for sports camps and activities.

Leslie David Baker

Nibler then speaks with Leslie David Baker, actor and producer best known for playing Stanley Hudson on the acclaimed show The Office, who talks about the crowdfunding project for a spinoff show called Uncle Stan.

Michelle Ferebee

Michelle Ferebee, deputy director of the office of strategic analysis, communication, and business development at NASA, discusses the recent announcement that NASA will be renaming its Washington, D.C., headquarters after engineering legend and pioneer Mary W. Jackson.

Finally, we find out what’s TBD this week with Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. Thhey discuss the biggest events coming up in gaming, most of which are taking place online this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Why The Office’s Leslie David Baker wants to create a new Stanley spinoff

Leslie David Baker

U.S. eyes TikTok ban, Hamilton is a hit, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 414 df

Uber buys Postmates, XBox Series X event announced | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 413 nasa eau de space fragrance 0 hero

Black workers at NASA reflect on Mary Jackson’s legacy — and what must come next

Mary Jackson at NASA Langley

Digital Trends Live: Twitter stays home forever, Amazon Fire HD, and more

digital trends live episode 378 csm xps159570 b4596621f3

Digital Trends Live: Rideshares and coronavirus, Boring completes loop, and more

digital trends live episode 379 514 7cf ill sy355

Digital Trends Live: NASCAR returns, Facebook Messenger Rooms, and more

Digital Trends Live: Tesla resumes, Apple partially reopens, Minecraft turns 11

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s AR glasses, robot vacuum reviews, and more

Digital Trends Live: Facebook opens Shops, Josh Radnor, robot sheepdogs

Digital Trends Live: Bionic eyes, contact tracing, Twitter adds replies

The Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max

Open For Good: Buffalo chicken wings in the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker

Open for Good Daniella Abraham

Digital Trends Live: E-racing scandal, SpaceX’s launch, HBO Max

digital trends live episode 385 ksc 20200521 ph kls03 0012 large

Digital Trends Live: Historic SpaceX crewed launch, Apple reopens more stores

Digital Trends Live: SpaceX delayed, Trump vs. social media, and more