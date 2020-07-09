  1. Digital Trends Live

Disney World reopens, Minecraft raves, Quibi loses | Digital Trends Live

By

In this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending tech stories of the day, including Facebook removing pages linked to Roger Stone, Microsoft’s “Together Mode,” Disney World reopens Saturday, Quibi reportedly loses 90% of its subscribers, and more.

Jackie McGuire

Jackie McGuire, chief executive officer of Rave Family, talks with Nibler about bring together 900 artists this weekend, all in Minecraft.

We then chat with Lisa Marie Segarra, who talks about Ubisoft Forward, happening on July 12, which will feature next-gen titles and new battle royale Hyper Scape.

Finally, we take a look at what’s new in the world of entertainment and streaming. This week we talk about the entire Star Wars saga finally being available on Disney+, The Old Guard on Netflix, Palm Springs, and Expecting Amy.

