On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top trending tech stories, including the U.K.’s plan to remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027, Amazon’s smart shopping cart, the return of the Ford Bronco, and more.

Nathaniel Hill

We then speak with Nathaniel Hill, founder and president of Broadway Plus, and Ryan Vasquez, a performer who played Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in Hamilton, about how to get one-on-one time with actors, vocal coaches, and more with Broadway Plus.

Next up, DT’s John Velasco joins the program to talk smart home tech and the Google Nest Home speaker, and how it’s been updated and expanded from its original 2016 model.

Susanna Pollack

Susanna Pollack, president of Games for Change, then talks with Nibler about its goal to foster change in gaming culture, and to help raise more kind, civically engaged, and prosocial gamers.

Charlotte Parkes

Finally, we speak with Charlotte Parkes, content creator and streamer, about how she carved out her niche of beauty and gaming in a predominately male-dominated field.

