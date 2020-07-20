On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including Disney’s cuts to Facebook advertising, Trump tackles TikTok, Samsung’s Unpacked event, another SpaceX launch, and more.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Nibler then speaks with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, host of USA Network’s Cannonball, a wild new reality show set to air at 8 p.m. on Thursday nights on USA Network.

To soundbar, or not to soundbar? DT’s Jaron Schneider joins the show to discuss whether or not using a soundbar for your home theater produces a better audio experience than TV speakers or traditional stand-alone surround sound speakers.

It feels like a new streaming service comes out every week, but what’s worth subscribing to and what should you get rid of? DT’s Caleb Denison talks about the myriadof different TV streaming options out there, and which one is the best for you.

