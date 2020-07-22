  1. Digital Trends Live

Twitter vs. QAnon, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top tech news of the day, including Twitter’s crackdown on QAnon, Facebook and Instagram study of racial bias, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G, streaming music directly to your brain, and more.

Winnie Sun

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners discusses the ending of the $600 monthly unemployment benefit, and what’s included in the next stimulus package.

DT writer Andy Boxall joins the show to talk new mobile devices, including the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the OnePlus Nord, which has a 5G chip.

Marc Levin

Nibler then talks to filmmaker Marc Levin, director of the new documentary Stockton On My Mind, which follows 26-year-old mayor Michael Tubbs and his mission to reshape Stockton, California, after the drastic effects of the subprime mortgage implosion.

What’s TBD this week? We join DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner as they discuss the 50th anniversary of the San Diego ComicCon, and how to join the convention at home via streaming.

Editors' Recommendations

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings better performance to Samsung’s clamshell

samsung galaxy z flip 24 hour review hands on 12

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Everything we know so far

samsung galaxy note 20 render leak news back

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could be the first phone optimized for Xbox games

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for July 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Black Girls Code founder challenges tech CEOs to step up

women in tech you should know kimberly bryant

Digital Trends Live: Tech diversity, SpaceX success, Android 11 postponed

digital trends live episode 389 bgs fullpage orig

Digital Trends Live: Blackout Tuesday, PlayStation 5 event canceled, and more

Digital Trends Live: Twitter bots, Amazon’s June event, Sega’s micro Game Gear

Digital Trends Live: Tim Cook speaks out on racism, Fortnite delayed, and more

Digital Trends Live: Twitter downloads explode, lidar detects Mayan ruins

Work/Life: Addressing issues of racism in the office

worklife episode 19 worklifethumb

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks 5G conspiracies, “synthetic selfies”

digital trends live episode 394 skysports premier league invitational 4971031

Digital Trends Live: IBM ends facial recognition tech, Apple ditches Intel

digital trends live episode 395 playstation 5 event ps5 1

Digital Trends Live: Lyft’s return, AMC’s July reopening, Facebook News expands

Open For Good: Caramel chicken with potatoes and peppers — all in one pot