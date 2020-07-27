On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top tech topics of the day, including Garmin hit by a ransomware attack, Samsung teases five new devices, The Witcher gets a prequel, NASA’s Perseverance heads to Mars, and more.

Sara Zuckert, head of Next Gen Telecast for the NBA, talks with Nibler about basketball’s plan to create an immersive experience at home by adding more camera angles and customization.

We then look ahead to the NASA Perseverance launch, as Georgina Torbet talks about its mission to Mars in search of ancient forms of life.

Finally, we take a look at some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where we talk the best crowdfunding projects out there, including the tiny Jelly 2 smartphone, the PrintHero industrial 4K 3D printer, and the Divoom Pixoo-Max pixel art display.

