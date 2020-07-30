  1. Digital Trends Live

House grills big tech, NASA perseveres, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including a wrap-up of the House investigation of big tech, NASA launches Perseverance, TikTok wants to pay creators, GMC’s e-Hummer, and more.

Lisa Marie Segarra joins the program to talk gaming news, including Nintendo’s “gigaleak,” an update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fortnite rocks the vote, and more.

John Resig

Nibler then speaks with John Resig, co-founder and CEO of The Chive, who talks about their initiative to donate rent to those in need.

Finally, we check out what’s happening in movie news, where we take a look at a shortened window for movies to be available on demand, Umbrella Academy season 2, and the latest from the Muppets.

