On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top-trending tech stories of the day, including a recap of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, Instagram’s release of Reels, Mulan heading to Disney+, and more.

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners joins the program to discuss Congress working on a second stimulus package now that federal unemployment insurance has expired.

Jake Paul

Nibler then talks to controversial YouTube star and aspiring boxer Jake Paul, who discusses his upcoming bout with former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr.

What’s TBD this week? DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner join the show to discuss how Facebook Marketplace is cracking down on the illegal sale of historical artifacts.

