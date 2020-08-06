On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including Twitter and Facebook removing another Trump post, TikTok launching TV app, DoorDash unveiling DashMart, a hazmat suit from BioVyzr, and more.

DT’s Lisa Marie Segarra joins the show to talk gaming news, including Nintendo’s massive sales, additions to Fortnite, and Microsoft’s xCloud.

Nate Robinson

Nibler then speaks with Nate Robinson, former NBA player, who is set to get in the boxing ring for the first time to face YouTuber Jake Paul.

Finally, Rick Marshall talks entertainment and movie news, with updates on Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan and plans for it to debut on Disney+, as well as An American Pickle, Capone, and Howard.

