On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the biggest tech stories of the day, including more TikTok uncertainty, Uber mulls adding benefits for gig workers, Xbox rumors, an Air Force pilot takes on A.I., and more.

We then take a deeper look at the trials of TikTok, and the legal grounds for the Trump administration’s Executive Order.

Khristal Thomas

Next up, Khristal Thomas, contributing writer for The Plug, details how contact tracing apps could be used to negatively impact communities of color.

Finally, it’s time for some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet with DT’s Drew Prindle, who takes a look at the best crowdfunding campaigns out there, including the Pinnacle Pro Ultra-Thin Camp Stove, the WonderSpray portable bidet, and the CassCap measuring cap for spice jars.

