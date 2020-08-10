  1. Digital Trends Live

TikTok’s future, gig worker benefits, Xbox rumors | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the biggest tech stories of the day, including more TikTok uncertainty, Uber mulls adding benefits for gig workers, Xbox rumors, an Air Force pilot takes on A.I., and more.

We then take a deeper look at the trials of TikTok, and the legal grounds for the Trump administration’s Executive Order.

Khristal Thomas

Next up, Khristal Thomas, contributing writer for The Plug, details how contact tracing apps could be used to negatively impact communities of color.

Finally, it’s time for some Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet with DT’s  Drew Prindle, who takes a look at the best crowdfunding campaigns out there, including the Pinnacle Pro Ultra-Thin Camp Stove, the WonderSpray portable bidet, and the CassCap measuring cap for spice jars.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter in talks to acquire U.S. operations of TikTok?

Tik Tok app

Trump takes on TikTok, Google Plus lawsuit, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 436 pepper softbank robots

TikTok threatens legal action to fight Trump ban

tiktok logo

Trump signs executive order that could ban TikTok, WeChat in 45 days

tiktok logo next to trump

Digital Trends Live: Big Tech’s facial recognition stand, PlayStation 5 unveiled

digital trends live episode 398 cytflavx9vw8yhnqpesngp 768 80

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust investigation inro Amazon, deepfake challenge

digital trends live episode 399 dfdc og

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Rosie Okumura, and more

Digital Trends Live: WWDC preview, DeepFaceDrawing, and more

Digital Trends Live: Chrome security weakness, Ford Mach-E, space balloons

Digital Trends Live: NBA players to wear smart rings, EA’s live showcases

Digital Trends Live: WWDC begins, Apple re-closes some stores, and more

digital trends live episode 404 screen shot 2020 06 22 at 11 52 am

WWDC wrap-up, robotic lawnmower review, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 405 screen shot 2020 06 23 at 11 46 12 am

COVID-19 myths, Amazon may offer live TV | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 406 livecams bears bison brooksfallslow ll

Work/Life: How to live out your values in the workplace

Astronaut Christina Koch says NASA can ‘absolutely’ get to the moon by 2024