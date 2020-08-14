On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending tech stories, including Epic Games’ decision to take on the big app stores, autonomous roadways, a David Attenborough deepfake, and more.

We then check in with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, who talks about the importance of looking good on videoconferences, as well as how to put your best foot forward in online meetings.

David Arquette

Nibler then speaks with actor, director, and producer David Arquette about his upcoming film Spree, about a rideshare driver who livestreams his rides for attention.

Finally we wrap up the week by reviewing the biggest stories in tech, including the latest Intel-based iMac, Epic’s battle with app stores, and California’s new law that may push Uber and Lyft out of the state.

