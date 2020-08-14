  1. Digital Trends Live

Epic Games vs. app stores, David Arquette, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending tech stories, including Epic Games’ decision to take on the big app stores, autonomous roadways, a David Attenborough deepfake, and more.

We then check in with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, who talks about the importance of looking good on videoconferences, as well as how to put your best foot forward in online meetings.

David Arquette

Nibler then speaks with actor, director, and producer David Arquette about his upcoming film Spree, about a rideshare driver who livestreams his rides for attention.

Finally we wrap up the week by reviewing the biggest stories in tech, including the latest Intel-based iMac, Epic’s battle with app stores, and California’s new law that may push Uber and Lyft out of the state.

Editors' Recommendations

Epic Games is suing Apple over Fortnite, App Store policies

epic games is taking apple to court over fortnite ch 2 screenshot

How TikTok tracks, Surface Duo preview, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 439 960x0

TikTok’s creator fund, TCL’s new TVs | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 438 5f31ccfbecb25e43943f1485

TikTok’s future, gig worker benefits, Xbox rumors | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

Digital Trends Live: WWDC preview, DeepFaceDrawing, and more

digital trends live episode 401 812a6680 b085 11ea b7fd 7591620edf6b

Digital Trends Live: Chrome security weakness, Ford Mach-E, space balloons

digital trends live episode 402 mav promo keyart 1920x1080 223545768

Digital Trends Live: NBA players to wear smart rings, EA’s live showcases

Digital Trends Live: WWDC begins, Apple re-closes some stores, and more

WWDC wrap-up, robotic lawnmower review, and more | Digital Trends Live

COVID-19 myths, Amazon may offer live TV | Digital Trends Live

Work/Life: How to live out your values in the workplace

worklife episode 20 thumb

Astronaut Christina Koch says NASA can ‘absolutely’ get to the moon by 2024

all female spacewalk october blog iss060e000808 1

Andrew Yang, Amazon’s fraud unit, NASA spacewalk | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 407 astronaut cosmonaut space walk international 5352

Andrew Yang’s Data Dividend Project wants you to get paid for your data

Microsoft closes its stores, Wimbledon remastered | Digital Trends Live