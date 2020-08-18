  1. Digital Trends Live

Epic app store drama, rideshare franchises, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including the ongoing app store showdown, the possibility that the Secret Service may be tracking phone data, Uber and Lyft’s possible pursuit of a franchise model in California, and more.

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners joins the program to talk about what federal financial assistance to expect, investment and spending during the pandemic, and more.

Carlos Watson

Nibler then speaks with Carlos Watson, founder and chief executive officer of OZY Media, about his new talk show that has a unique take on the longform interview.

Mike Rashid

Finally, we speak with boxer and fitness guru Mike Rashid, who currently has more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Editors' Recommendations

This clever new A.I. assistant will screen and block robocallers for you

fcc robocall blocking legistation robocalls mem 2

TikTok drama, SpaceX’s 100th launch, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 441 4fb1465000000578 0 image a 26 1536076600729

Epic Games vs. app stores, David Arquette, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 440 fortnite

How TikTok tracks, Surface Duo preview, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 439 960x0

Digital Trends Live: WWDC begins, Apple re-closes some stores, and more

digital trends live episode 404 screen shot 2020 06 22 at 11 52 am

WWDC wrap-up, robotic lawnmower review, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 405 screen shot 2020 06 23 at 11 46 12 am

COVID-19 myths, Amazon may offer live TV | Digital Trends Live

Work/Life: How to live out your values in the workplace

Astronaut Christina Koch says NASA can ‘absolutely’ get to the moon by 2024

Andrew Yang, Amazon’s fraud unit, NASA spacewalk | Digital Trends Live

Andrew Yang’s Data Dividend Project wants you to get paid for your data

Andrew Yang

Microsoft closes its stores, Wimbledon remastered | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 408 17 f150 kr 34frntdrvrkingranchpckgdesert mj

Starbucks pulls social media advertising and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 409 czinger shot 08 copy

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown: Social media isn’t a place for healthy conversation

Reddit shuts down The_Donald, holographic VR, and more | Digital Trends Live