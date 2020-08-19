On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories, including Oracle’s reported interest in TikTok, contact tracing with wearables, a Google Maps update, SpaceX’s 100th launch video, and more.

Dr. Katie Mack

Dr. Katie Mack, theoretical physicist and author of The End of Everything (Astrologically Speaking), joins the show to talk about the Big Bang, dark matter, and why there’s always light at the end of the universe.

Karen Cahn

Nibler then speaks with Karen Cahn, founder and chief executive officer of iFundWomen, about how women-owned businesses have been underserved in venture capital, and how she plans to change that.

We then talk about the current turmoil surrounding the United States Post Office, and how social media has had an impact.

Finally, we head back to the movies with TBD, as DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner discuss AMC’s reopening of movie theaters.

