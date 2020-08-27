On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top tech topics, including the resignation of TikTok’s CEO, Twitter’s limits on copy pasta, Amazon’s Halo fitness tracker, black market Fortnite, and more.

Tylor Norwood and Rick Overton

It’s been six years since the passing of Robin Williams. Director Tylor Norwood and comedian/actor Rick Overton discuss their new documentary, Robin’s Wish, which explores the effect that Lewy Body Dementia had on the legendary comedian.

Finall,y we check out what’s new at the box office with Reel News. This week, we take a look at Tenet, the new Bill & Ted sequel, and The New Mutants.

