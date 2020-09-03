  1. Digital Trends Live

Facebook’s ongoing updates, robot dog doctors, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler hosts a breakdown of the top trending news in tech, including Facebook’s updates, Alexa for property managers, robot dog doctors, yet another Starlink satellite, and more.

Lisa Marie Segarra joins the program to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario 1, as well as the upcoming battle royale game.

Chris Walker

Nibler then speaks with Chris Walker, corporate vice president at Intel, about its new 11th-generation Core processors, which offer clock speeds up to 4.8 GHz.

Lydia McLaughlin

Lydia McLaughlin, star of Bravo Digital‘s Glitter Town, discusses the new show that follows her adventures around Southern California with her mother.

Satnam Narang

Turning to the topic of TikTok, Satnam Narang, staff research engineer on Tenable, outlines how there has been a large uptick in scams that target kids with “easy ways to make money.”

Finally, we take a look at the best in streaming with Rick Marshall, who gives us the goods on the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, HBO Max’s Raised By Wolves, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, and Disney+’s Mulan.

Editors' Recommendations

Virtual IFA 2020, Mandalorian season 2, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 453 a44f75f3 d3a8 4ce5 ac63 6e7ed91758a7 the first trailer for mandalorian season 2 is reportedly

Leaked Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti could topple charts with double the memory

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at GTC

Galaxy Z Fold event, Walmart launches Walmart+, Steve-O | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 452 galaxy z fold 2 1

TikTok sale imminent, Musk’s Neuralink, mech racing | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 451 inline image copy 7

Facebook ad boycotts, Galaxy Note 20, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 412 3fqzfn 0puevedf00

Uber buys Postmates, XBox Series X event announced | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 413 nasa eau de space fragrance 0 hero

U.S. eyes TikTok ban, Hamilton is a hit, and more | Digital Trends Live

Why The Office’s Leslie David Baker wants to create a new Stanley spinoff

Samsung Unpacked, Prime Video gets profiles, and more | Digital Trends Live

Disney World reopens, Minecraft raves, Quibi loses | Digital Trends Live

Robots Everywhere: The future of autonomous robotic deliveries

robots everywhere episode 3 robotseverything chorerobots hpthumb

Facebook crashes, Ninja leaves TikTok, robot chemists | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 417 images

Tech Briefs: Samsung’s 5G, food delivery consolidation, Disney+

tech briefs episode 1 images

U.S. political parties issue warnings about TikTok | Digital Trends Live

U.K. ousts Huawei, Amazon smart cart, Ford Bronco returns | Digital Trends Live