On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler hosts a breakdown of the top trending news in tech, including Facebook’s updates, Alexa for property managers, robot dog doctors, yet another Starlink satellite, and more.

Lisa Marie Segarra joins the program to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario 1, as well as the upcoming battle royale game.

Chris Walker

Nibler then speaks with Chris Walker, corporate vice president at Intel, about its new 11th-generation Core processors, which offer clock speeds up to 4.8 GHz.

Lydia McLaughlin

Lydia McLaughlin, star of Bravo Digital‘s Glitter Town, discusses the new show that follows her adventures around Southern California with her mother.

Satnam Narang

Turning to the topic of TikTok, Satnam Narang, staff research engineer on Tenable, outlines how there has been a large uptick in scams that target kids with “easy ways to make money.”

Finally, we take a look at the best in streaming with Rick Marshall, who gives us the goods on the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, HBO Max’s Raised By Wolves, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, and Disney+’s Mulan.

