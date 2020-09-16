  1. Digital Trends Live

Apple’s new products, PS5 Event, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top trending stories in tech, including Apple’s new products and updates, the PlayStation 5 event, the upcoming volocopter, Apple versus Spotify, and more.

Holland Roden

Next up is Holland Roden, actress and star of No Escape, who talks about her love for escape rooms, as well as the YouTube series outlining her pandemic project of building a van for both living and travel.

What’s TBD this week? DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner join the program to talk about the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, airing this Sunday.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Fall Guys mid-season update adds Big Yeetus, anti-cheating measures

fall guys mid season update 50331495818 b9aee18b16 b

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for September 2020

Best PS Plus deals

Gearbox to roll out free Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade, 4-player split screen

best multiplayer games on ps4 borderlands 3

Facebook crashes, Ninja leaves TikTok, robot chemists | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 417 images

Tech Briefs: Samsung’s 5G, food delivery consolidation, Disney+

tech briefs episode 1 images

U.S. political parties issue warnings about TikTok | Digital Trends Live

U.K. ousts Huawei, Amazon smart cart, Ford Bronco returns | Digital Trends Live

Clearview A.I.’s privacy complaint , UAE goes to Mars | Digital Trends Live

Twitter gets hacked, Ron Perlman, and more | Digital Trends Live

Twitter hacked, Instagram’s Reels, World Emoji Day | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 422 unnamed

Tech Briefs: Samsung’s 5G, Twitter gets hacked, Peacock app

tech briefs episode 2 screen shot 2020 07 17 at 12 05 24 pm

Work/Life: How to make a big ask, from favors to compensation

work life episode 22 screen shot 2020 07 17 at 2 15 pm

Disney cuts Facebook ads, Samsung Unpacked, and more |Digital Trends Live

Prime Day delayed, Google Meet, Mustang Mach-E, and more | Digital Trends Live