On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top trending stories in tech, including Apple’s new products and updates, the PlayStation 5 event, the upcoming volocopter, Apple versus Spotify, and more.

Holland Roden

Next up is Holland Roden, actress and star of No Escape, who talks about her love for escape rooms, as well as the YouTube series outlining her pandemic project of building a van for both living and travel.

What’s TBD this week? DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner join the program to talk about the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, airing this Sunday.

