On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top trending stories in tech, including Tesla’s Battery Day, TikTok’s transparency report, Blue Origin’s test of its New Shepard rocket, Japan’s Gundam amusement park, and more.

It’s then time to check in with Drew Prindle and Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet. This week, we take a look at the ArduBee open-source micro drone, the Flectr Zero bike reflector, and the Trexo Wheels tabletop video dolly.

Julia Landauer

We’re then joined by Julia Landauer, NASCAR drivre, motivational speaker, and STEM advocate, about how she is working to get more women into the driver’s seat both in racing and in the classroom.

