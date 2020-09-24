On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including YouTube’s battle against voter misinformation, California’s plan to ban gas-powered cars by 2025, apps versus the App Store, a curling robot, and more.

DT’s Lisa Marie Segarra joins the show to talk about what’s happening in the world of gaming, including difficulties in pre-ordering new consoles and Microsoft buying Zenimax.

Joshua Dilts

Nibler then speaks with Joshua Dilts, car safety product manager at Chicco, about how the company is engineering one single car seat that can be used from year one to year 10.

Herman Li

Herman Li, guitarist for the band Dragonforce, talks about his “battle” with T-Pain in a challenge to see who will score and animate an upcoming short film.

What’s happening in movies? Rick Marshall joins the show to talk about Marvel movie delays, Sneakerheads, Utopia, and the final season of The Good Place.

