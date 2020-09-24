  1. Digital Trends Live

YouTube vs. misinformation, apps v.s App Store, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including YouTube’s battle against voter misinformation, California’s plan to ban gas-powered cars by 2025, apps versus the App Store, a curling robot, and more.

DT’s Lisa Marie Segarra joins the show to talk about what’s happening in the world of gaming, including difficulties in pre-ordering new consoles and Microsoft buying Zenimax.

Joshua Dilts

Nibler then speaks with Joshua Dilts, car safety product manager at Chicco, about how the company is engineering one single car seat that can be used from year one to year 10.

Herman Li

Herman Li, guitarist for the band Dragonforce, talks about his “battle” with T-Pain in a challenge to see who will score and animate an upcoming short film.

What’s happening in movies? Rick Marshall joins the show to talk about Marvel movie delays, Sneakerheads, Utopia, and the final season of The Good Place.

Editors' Recommendations

Here are the best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater

Gravity

Tesla’s new battery, Samsung S20, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 465 602x338 cmsv2 9a481e79 478d 5123 a551 632abb984761 3447298

Tesla’s Battery Day, Blue Origin’s New Shepard, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 464 newshep flight8prelaunch

TikTok saga, Microsoft buys Bethesda, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 463 fashion tech 0

Twitter hacked, Instagram’s Reels, World Emoji Day | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 422 unnamed

Tech Briefs: Samsung’s 5G, Twitter gets hacked, Peacock app

tech briefs episode 2 screen shot 2020 07 17 at 12 05 24 pm

Work/Life: How to make a big ask, from favors to compensation

Disney cuts Facebook ads, Samsung Unpacked, and more |Digital Trends Live

Prime Day delayed, Google Meet, Mustang Mach-E, and more | Digital Trends Live

Twitter vs. QAnon, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and more | Digital Trends Live

Cybertruck goes to Austin, China goes to Mars, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 426 b19df993b1713d1ec52c39668d278c54

Congress delays antitrust hearings, virtual MLB fans | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 427 fox to use thousands of virtual fans in mlb broadcasts

Garmin ransomed, NASA looks for life on Mars, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 428 witcher1

CES goes virtual, Trump Jr.’s Twitter timeout, and more | Digital Trends Live

House grills big tech, NASA perseveres, and more | Digital Trends Live