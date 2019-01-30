Digital Trends Live: FaceTime bug, Instagram outages, and VR for businesses

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from an Apple bug that allows callers to listen in on your device without your permission, the U.S. government filing criminal charges against telecommunications company Huawei, and Instagram going down. Ronan Glon also dropped by to talk about the latest news coming out of the industry and we sat down with the CEO of The Glimpse Group Lyron Bentovim to discuss how businesses are using AR and VR.

A newly found FaceTime bug lets users hear audio from the person they’re calling even before they’ve answered. The issue is part of the Group Call feature in the FaceTime app, which Apple launched back in 2018. Besides the obvious privacy concerns this bug presents for the tech giant, Apple may have been aware of the glitch up to a week ago, but didn’t make a public announcement until January 28. For the time being, Group Call is disabled while Apple looks for a solution to this troubling flaw in their service.

The U.S. government also announced this week criminal charges against Chinese telecommunications company Huawei. The charges, against both the company itself, and Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, include bank and wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and theft of technology from T-Mobile dating back to 2012. It’s unclear what’s going to happen next in terms of the lawsuits, but possible American legislation against the tech company could be problematic for the state of technology in the U.S., particularly when it comes to 5G, of which Huawei is a leader.

Later in the show, we were joined by Lyron Bentovim, founder and CEO of the The Glimpse Group, to talk about the business side of technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Rather than working directly with the consumers who use the technology, The Glimpse Group is focused on empowering entrepreneurs in the industry and simplifying challenges that businesses may face when trying to incorporate the technology into their plans.

