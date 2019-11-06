Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Ford’s manual EV, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Jeremy Kaplan break down the biggest-trending stories in tech, including the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Facebook’s facial-recognition plan, Ford’s new manual EV, drone deliveries for CVS, and more.

We then talk about the new Netflix series Daybreak with Aron Coleite, series co-creator and showrunner, He discusses adapting a comic book, in this case an apocalyptic teen dramedy, to the screen.

We’re then hands-on with the new DJI Mavic Mini drone, the company’s smallest drone to date. It’s just under the FAA weight limit, and it’s a drone just about anyone can fly.

While the real estate industry has lagged in tech adoption, there are some new tools that are poised to disrupt the market. We speak with Drew Uher, founder and chief executive officer of Homelight, a company that builds software and provides services to homebuyers, homesellers, and real estate agents.

Adam Smith, founder of Tactical Relief, joins the show to talk about using CBD oils for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and how the company is on a mission to remove the stigma among veterans about using cannabinoid products.

