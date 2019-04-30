Share

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and DT senior writer Parker Hall discuss the Facebook developers convention, the rollout of Impossible Burgers to Burger Kings nationwide, Marriott’s plan to compete with Airbnb, DT’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler welcomes Janet Scardino, the chief operating officer of Comic Relief, to talk about Red Nose Day 2019, and how Comic Relief is utilizing new streaming platforms to help end child poverty.

Kim Wetzel, DT’s Smart Home editor, then joins the program to chat about using DT’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find the perfect gift for your mom for Mother’s Day, whether she’s a coffee connoisseur or a marathon runner.

Finally, Eric Futora, CEO of Embrace, talks about thecommon pitfalls of mobile app performance for developers, and how Embrace sets up mobile apps for success.