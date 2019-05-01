Share

On today’s Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT home theater and entertainment editor Ryan Waniata discuss the top tech news, including: The Facebook F8 developer conference wrap-up, mock-ups for the iPhone 11, Hulu grows to 28 million subscribers, the Airlander 10 flying machine goes electric, and “biosolar leaves” could clean London’s air.

Miki Agrawal, the co-founder of Hellotushy, drops by to talk about her book Disrupt-Her and how her simple add-on bidet benefits both the environment as well as our hygiene.

Later in the show, the executive editor and founder at Grit Daily News, Jordan French, joins us to discusses the future of meat substitutes, from Beyond Meat to 3D-printed pizza.

Finally, Nibler welcomes Phillip Dickson, co-founder and chief executive officer at Vimvest, to talk about how to save and invest money in a consumer-driven economy.