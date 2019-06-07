Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Renee Abousamra of Brandlive discuss the top trending tech stories of the day, including the new Google Stadia game-streaming service, whether or not cellphone companies will block robocalls, Walmart’s testing of in-home delivery, EmDrive propulsion, Tech Briefs, and more.

Later, Nibler welcomes Alex Johnson, fund director of Freshwater, to talk about how to use data and technology to better monitor and manage watersheds.

Once again it’s time for Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, technology editor for Flipboard, who recaps the top tech stories from this past week.

Digital Trends Senior Editor Caleb Denison joins Nibler for a hands-on demonstration of the new smart light bulbs, switches, and plugs called C by GE, the first smart lighting made to integrate with Google Home.