On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle, DT’s senior editor of features, discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including the latest information on Google Stadia, the new 2020 Corvette, SpaceX’s test of its Crew Dragon capsule, a new Digital Trends series on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, and more.

Nibler then welcomes Don McGuire, vice president of marketing at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, and Charles Lim, chief technology officer at eSight, to talk about the emerging technological innovations in the accessibility sector. Our guests also discuss how they’re working to bring sight to the blind via eSight’s vision headset, which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset.

Next up is our weekly Tech Briefs segment with Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, who revisits the biggest stories in tech from the past week, including Prime Day, the Apollo 11 mission, and the popularity of FaceApp.

Nibler then speaks with Paul Kostek, IEEE senior member and advisory systems engineer at Base2, who breaks down the evolution of space travel and the engineering required to power the next generation of space exploration.

Finally, we are joined by Amir Nathoo, chief executive officer of Outschool, an educational organization that offers more than 8,000 classes that can be taken via videoconference from anywhere in the world.