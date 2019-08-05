Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney (managing editor of The Manual) run through the biggest news stories from the world of tech. In the news today: Samsung announced a new smartwatch (and it looks good), Facebook is adding its branding to Instagram and WhatsApp, and Franky Zapata crossed the English Channel on a Green Goblin-style hoverboard.

School is starting soon (sorry, kids), and Adrien Warner stopped by to show off some of the products in DT’s Back to School Gift Guide, including the powerful Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker and an adorable robot vacuum.

Later in the show, Megan Bigelow, founder of PDX Women in Tech, appeared to talk about the organization’s findings from its 2019 state of the industry survey.

Finally, Nibler spoke to Emily Shea, senior software developer at Fastly, about her use of speech-recognition software to eliminate the pain that can develop from coding.