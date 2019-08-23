On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Matt Katz and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, the latest on the Breaking Bad movie, Harley-Davidson’s new line of ebikes, blocking robocalls for good, and much more.

Later in the show, DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan sits down with Nicholas Kopp, U.S. chief executive officer of N26, to talk about the company’s mobile-first banking app, and the future of mobile banking and the N26 platform.

Steve Zhao, CEO and founder of Sandbox VR, joins the show to talk about building full-body immersive and social virtual reality games to bring us the VR experience we’ve always wanted.

Then we go hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with Corey Gaskin, DT’s associate editor for mobile, who helps break down the device and all of its features.