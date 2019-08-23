Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus, Breaking Bad movie, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Matt Katz and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, the latest on the Breaking Bad movie, Harley-Davidson’s new line of ebikes, blocking robocalls for good, and much more.

Later in the show, DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan sits down with Nicholas Kopp, U.S. chief executive officer of N26, to talk about the company’s mobile-first banking app, and the future of mobile banking and the N26 platform.

Steve Zhao, CEO and founder of Sandbox VR, joins the show to talk about building full-body immersive and social virtual reality games to bring us the VR experience we’ve always wanted.

Then we go hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with Corey Gaskin, DT’s associate editor for mobile, who helps break down the device and all of its features.

Digital Trends Live: Emoji Day, Apollo 11 broadcast, drone flamethrowers

episode 173 flamethrower drone tf 19 3

Digital Trends Live: Netflix loses subscribers, Uber’s in-car shopping, and more

episde 173 106023343 1563350190897cargoapphomescreen

Digital Trends Live: Google Stadia update, 2020 Corvette, SpaceX Crew Dragon

mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray

Digital Trends Live: Asus gaming phone, Hyperloop’s pod racing win, and more

episode 176 asus rog gaming smartphone

Digital Trends Live: Apple wants Intel’s modems, Toyota’s Olympic robots

episode 177 toyota robots tokyo 2020

On this episode of Jargon, we invest in learning the lingo of retirement planning

jargon episode 8 featured img 190719 2x

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust review of big tech, UPS goes drone, and more

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Fold fix, iPhone 11 video, Al Roker, and more