On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Senior Writer Parker Hall dive into the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including rumors surrounding the upcoming Apple event, Facebook’s plans to unlike the “like” function, Volocopter 2X’s history-making feat, an MIT snake robot that will crawl through your brain, and much more.

Later in the show, we’re joined by Warren Hogarth, co-founder and chief executive officer of Empower, who discusses the generational shift to mobile banking.

Charly Lester, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Lumen, then discusses the need for stronger privacy and verification for dating apps, as well as Lumen’s risk-averse dating app for people over 50 years old.

Finally, DT writer Luke Dormehl joins Nibler to talk about why DARPA is looking for underground lairs across the country, and how its Underground Subterranean Challenge will use robots to rescue people in disaster settings.