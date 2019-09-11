Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Apple event wrap-up, robot surgeons, and flying cars

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nick Mokey discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a recap of Apple’s September event, KFC’s Colonel Sanders dating sim, a robot surgeon that performs long-distance surgery, flying cars from China, and more.

Later, we’re joined by Vicki Holt, president and chief executive officer of Protolabs, who discusses digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping, and how to turn concepts into products in days instead of weeks.

Kathryn Petralia, co-founder and president of Kabbage, joins us to talk about small business microloans, and new fintech platforms that serve the SMB market.

Finally we’re joined by Tom Arrix, founder and CEO of Betr, about building a better social media platform, as well as the pitfalls of current platforms.

