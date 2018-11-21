Digital Trends Live: Galaxy S10 rumors and a Thanksgiving recipe

Digital Trends
On episode 22 of Digital Trends Live, with Thanksgiving right around the corner, host Greg Nibler and guest Caleb Denison served up a banquet of piping hot news from the world of tech. The first course: Delicious rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. According to reports, the S10 could have six (yes, six) cameras, following the time-honored mantra that more is always better. What will those six cameras offer that a mere two would not? Who knows! Perhaps some sort of augmented reality functionality? The reports also suggest that the S10 will have 5G compatibility, which is one of the hot topics in the worlds of phones, although, as Caleb explains, the hype might be a bit overblown for the time being.

The world of corporate warfare is getting a little more heated, as Amazon has placed bids on 22 regional Fox Sports networks. Although Disney recently acquired 21st Century Fox, the Department of Justice mandated that Disney sell off Fox’s regional sports networks to ensure the market remain competitive (Disney already owns ESPN).

Over in the kitchen at DT’s Portland office, Greg was joined by Patrick McKee, executive chef of local restaurant/jazz venue Perlot, for a cooking lesson. McKee talked about Perlot’s diverse influences, his own journey to become a chef, and shared one of his favorite Thanksgiving recipes: Green beans fried with bacon, shallots, and red wine vinegar.

Later on, Greg spoke with Franco Brockelman, founder and CEO of Releaf. Brockelman talked about the company’s patent-pending app, which enables users to track their medical cannabis usage, recording their symptoms, stress levels, and feelings to get a sense of how cannabis might be helping them.

DT’s Oilang Maui stopped by the studio to talk about Black Friday, America’s most dramatic shopping day. Although stores love to lure people to their physical stores, you generally don’t need to subject yourself to the riotous crowds; there are plenty of deals online.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

