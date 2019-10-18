On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner break down the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including NASA’s first all-female space walk, Facebook’s decision to not ban political ads, the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro, a chance to get paid to watch Disney+, and more.

DT’s Riley Winn then takes a closer look at the Gradient Photo Editor app, a social trending app that uses people’s facial features to pair them with celebrity doppelgangers.

Nibler then welcomes Atif Siddiqi, founder and chief executive officer of Branch, an app that allows users to withdraw wages right as they’re earned, for free.

Felicia Miranda, DT’s gaming editor, joins us from our New York offices to talk about the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game and take a sneak peek at its strong gameplay.

Anna Sterling also joins us from New York to discuss the new UNX television app that will stream Ninja content and live competitions 24/7.

Then it’s time for our weekly Tech Briefs segment with Ken Jeung, technology editor at Flipboard, who discusses the Pixel 4 release, including its lack of a fingerprint sensor.

Finally, it’s our Between the Streams segment, where we take a look at some of the entertainment news stories you may have missed this week, including the latest on the Matrix 4, The Batman, and HBO’s Watchmen.

