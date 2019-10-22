On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison dive into the biggest-trending tech topics of the day, including Facebook’s plans to combat election interference, Netflix raises $2 billion for new shows, the new Star Wars trailer, a subscription-only electric car, invisibility cloaks, and more.

Nibler then speaks with Yochay Ettun, co-founder and chief executive officer of cnvrg.io, who talks about using machine learning to improve video game “stickiness,” and how data science is being used during game development.

Adam Kaslikowski, DT cars editor, joins us to discuss both Tesla’s earnings and Tesla cars being “bricked” because of memory capacity issues, as well as the Bollinger B2.

Nibler then talks with Adi Arezzini, co-founder and CEO of Teami Blends, who discusses building a healthy living brand via social media, and how to leverage Instagram to build a loyal following.

Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas, talks about the science behind the movie theater experience, and how there’s no place like a movie theater to enjoy a blockbuster.

We then go to New York to talk with Hannah Hart, an original YouTuber and New York Times bestselling author, who discusses finding new ways to push intoxicating creativity.

