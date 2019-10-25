Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s news tab, TikTok investigated, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle dig into the biggest-trending tech stories of the day, including Facebook’s new “news” tab, senators’ investigation of TikTok, lasers that shoot down drones, news that HBO subscribers may get HBO MAX free next year, and more.

We then go to Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, for our weekly Tech Briefs segment, where we recap the biggest tech stories of the past week, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Libra testimony and more.

Keely Wachs, head of impact and sustainability at Zume, later discusses a partnership with Pizza Hut and its new eco-friendly pizza box.

Jeremy Kaplan, editor-in-chief at Digital Trends, then joins us from New York to talk about the IBM Food Trust, and how it uses blockchain to improve seafood sustainability.

Editors' Recommendations