Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s news tab, TikTok investigated, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle dig into the biggest-trending tech stories of the day, including Facebook’s new “news” tab, senators’ investigation of TikTok, lasers that shoot down drones, news that HBO subscribers may get HBO MAX free next year, and more.

We then go to Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, for our weekly Tech Briefs segment, where we recap the biggest tech stories of the past week, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Libra testimony and more.

Keely Wachs, head of impact and sustainability at Zume, later discusses a partnership with Pizza Hut and its new eco-friendly pizza box.

Jeremy Kaplan, editor-in-chief at Digital Trends, then joins us from New York to talk about the IBM Food Trust, and how it uses blockchain to improve seafood sustainability.

Editors' Recommendations

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Countertop composters and inflatable coolers

awesome tech you cant buy yet tero composter

Digital Trends Live: NASA’s all-female space walk, Apple AirPods Pro, and more

episode 237 female spacewalk

Digital Trends Live: Netflix’s numbers, Ford’s charging network, and more

episode 236 g foolcdn com

Digital Trends Live: Tech in politics, AMC streams, Dell XPS 13, and more

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Reel News: Joker, Gemini Man, and Zombieland: Double Tap

reel news episode 2 joker

Digital Trends Live: Instagram’s new Threads feature, Uber Works in Chicago

episode 227 instagram threads

Digital Trends Live: iPhone 2020 rumors, PlayStation goes Android, moon cotton

Digital Trends Live: PlayStation 5 launch date, RIP iTunes, and robot racing