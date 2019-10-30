Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: HBO Max, Samsung’s flip phone, Lightyear One, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul break down the biggest-trending stories in tech, including the battle between HBO Max and Apple TV+, Samsung’s flip phone design, the solar-powered Lightyear One car, Hyundai’s fuel cell-powered semi, and more.

We then go to DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan in our New York studios, who speaks with Jeremy Kahn, president and chief executive officer of the Internet of Things Consortium, to talk about how to manage billions of devices, and how to address the standards and applications needed for the IoT.

Ram and Belinda Vennam, advisory software engineers at IBM, then discuss an open, hybrid cloud, and how they’re using drones to illustrate how open source architecture can provide a better cloud.

Luke Larsen, DT computing editor, joins Nibler to break down Samsung’s new line of laptops, including the Galaxy Book Flex and its beautiful QLED display in an ultraportable PC that won’t break the bank.

Paul Mumma, chief executive officer at Cerego, then talks about its A.I. platform that helps users learn faster and remember longer.

We then head back to New York and Kaplan, who sits down with Josh Katz, CEO of YellowHeart, to discuss how the company has teamed up with The Chainsmokers to launch a socially responsible ticketing platform, and how blockchain can cut out scalpers.

Finally, we head to the bathroom (of the future!) to take a look at a toilet that cleans itself. We talk with Chris Herbert, CEO of Shine Bathroom, about the innovative device that cleans by using electrolyzed water.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone games currently available (October 2019)

iPhone XS Max

The best true wireless earbuds for 2019

Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review

Nvidia GTX 1660 Super vs. GTX 1660 Ti vs. GTX 1660 | Spec comparison

nvidia gtx 1660 ti vs super 1660super03

How to download YouTube videos

YouTube Variable Speed

Digital Trends Live: Saturn’s new moons, Schwarzenegger robot, and zeppelins

episode 230 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: Libra goes to Congress, the Pixel Watch may be coming

epsode 231 surprise report calls for google to unveil a pixel watch next week

Reel News: Reviews for the films Jojo Rabbit, Jexi, and Parasite

Digital Trends Live: The best of DT Live, plus a brand-new Between the Streams