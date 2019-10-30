On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul break down the biggest-trending stories in tech, including the battle between HBO Max and Apple TV+, Samsung’s flip phone design, the solar-powered Lightyear One car, Hyundai’s fuel cell-powered semi, and more.

We then go to DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan in our New York studios, who speaks with Jeremy Kahn, president and chief executive officer of the Internet of Things Consortium, to talk about how to manage billions of devices, and how to address the standards and applications needed for the IoT.

Ram and Belinda Vennam, advisory software engineers at IBM, then discuss an open, hybrid cloud, and how they’re using drones to illustrate how open source architecture can provide a better cloud.

Luke Larsen, DT computing editor, joins Nibler to break down Samsung’s new line of laptops, including the Galaxy Book Flex and its beautiful QLED display in an ultraportable PC that won’t break the bank.

Paul Mumma, chief executive officer at Cerego, then talks about its A.I. platform that helps users learn faster and remember longer.

We then head back to New York and Kaplan, who sits down with Josh Katz, CEO of YellowHeart, to discuss how the company has teamed up with The Chainsmokers to launch a socially responsible ticketing platform, and how blockchain can cut out scalpers.

Finally, we head to the bathroom (of the future!) to take a look at a toilet that cleans itself. We talk with Chris Herbert, CEO of Shine Bathroom, about the innovative device that cleans by using electrolyzed water.

Editors' Recommendations