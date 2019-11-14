Digital Trends Live: Foldable Razr, Apple’s super bundle, Ford’s e-SUV

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the biggest trending tech stories of the day, including the new Razr foldable phone, Apple’s “super bundle,” Ford’s e-SUV, injectable electrodes, robots climbing ladders, and more.

Nibler then sits down with Bryce Olson, global strategist in Intel’s Health and Life Sciences Group, about the power of genomics, and finding better treatment and outcomes using genomic sequencing.

James Carroll, partner and director of sales and marketing at TetraVX, joins the program to talk about helping a business and its employees have unified communication and collaboration, and why staying on the same page is important.

Caleb Denison joins Nibler to break down the confusing world of TV jargon and how to better understand the words you’ll be encountering when looking for a new 4K TV.

Nibler then speaks with Dror Danai, chief business officer of XJet, about how XJet uses ceramic and metal to 3D print parts for use in 5G networks.

Karen Panetta, a fellow at The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, talks about how they are analyzing millennial parents and their faith in A.I. diagnoses.

Finally, it’s time to find out what’s worth your money this weekend at the box office, as Erin Keeney and Winn take a look at what’s opening in theaters, including Dark Waters, The Report, and Charlie’s Angels.

