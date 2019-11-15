Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Jedi: Fallen Order, Uber gets fined, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Maria Lopes dig into the biggest-trending tech stories of the day, including the release of Jedi: Fallen Order, a fine against Uber, Virgin Galactic’s Astronaut Readiness Program, a new law requiring employers to reveal the use of A.I., and more.

On this week’s Work/Life segment, Ciara Pressler joins Nibler to discuss how to stay creative on the job. Pressler breaks down the importance and benefits of keeping yourself creative.

Maggie Ng, senior vice president of marketing at Crypto.com, joins the program to discuss how cryptocurrency still has a place in the market, despite government pushback on currency like Libra.

We then take a look at the Alienware Aurora R10, which introduces AMD’s powerful new 16-core Ryzen processor.

Nibler speaks with Steven Cox, founder and chief executive officer of TakeLessons, a pioneering global learning company that connects students of all ages with professional, independent teachers for live lessons in hundreds of subjects.

Ken Yeung is back for our weekly Tech Briefs segment, where he wraps up the biggest tech stories from this past week, including Disney+, the new MacBook Pro, and the foldable Razr phone.

Chris Kibarian, CEO of IFTTT, the leading connectivity platform powering the digital transformation of products into integrated services, discusses how IFTTT connects 700-plus services and almost 20 million users.

Finally, we wrap up the show with Between the Streams, the segment that takes a look at all the entertainment news that may have fallen through the cracks. This week, we discuss Disney+, The Simpsons, The Mandalorian, and more.

