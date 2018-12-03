Share

The number 28 may not seem like the most exciting one out there — until you watch the 28th episode of Digital Trends Live, in which heroic hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner team up for an adventure that involved crazy news stories from the tech world and exciting interviews with some interesting characters.

First up on the news docket: Uber may soon expand into the scooter market. Citizens of various cities may have noticed the invasion of electric scooters this year, as rival companies Bird and Lime deployed fleets of scooters that people could rent using apps. Uber is considering buying either Bird or Lime, according to a report by The Information. This comes after Uber’s main competitor, Lyft, acquired bike-sharing company Motivate.

There has been a lot of fretting about robots taking jobs from humans in the future, and if one incident in the past week is any indication, an unlikely group may be facing obsolescence: Getaway drivers. According to reports, police in California spent seven minutes chasing a Tesla Model S whose owner had fallen asleep at the wheel; the vehicle continued moving on autopilot. Police vehicles encircled the Tesla, with those in front slowing down gradually in order to bait the car into reducing its own speed. On a positive note, officers brought the vehicle to a halt with no injuries.

In Apple rumors, the Airpods may soon be getting an upgrade. Rumors suggest that the update will come in early 2019, with the Airpods getting wireless charging. Meanwhile, a complete redesign of the Airpods is allegedly coming in 2020.

The Hyperloop is one of the most exciting concepts in transportation technology today; e-scooters and autonomous vehicles may be convenient, but they’re not as cool as hurtling through giant tubes at hundreds of miles per hour. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is one of the main companies involved in the development of Hyperloop systems, and CEO Dirk Ahlborn appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about the technology’s potential, and his company’s international efforts to make it a reality.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.