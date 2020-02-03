On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner break down the biggest-trending topics in tech, including a best Super Bowl commercials recap, Uber’s suspension of riders suspected of having coronavirus, a possible Galaxy Z leak, autonomous submarines under the Antarctic, bionic jellyfish, and more.

We then go inside the game day broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, where more than 1,000 Fox Sports employees worked to deliver the first-ever live 4K HDR broadcast.

Ujesh Desai

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of gaming at Logitech, joins us to talk about how to making gaming an inclusive activity, and how it’s partnered with Microsoft to create a gaming kit for those with disabilities.

We then go hands-on with the Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro G2, a 4K pro camera that is (almost) affordable to prosumers.

Eric Marcotulli

Next up, Eric Marcotulli, chief executive officer of Elysium Health, discusses how the company has developed a genetics test to tell you how you’ve aged.

Finally, we have some awesome tech you can’t buy yet. Drew Prindle joins us to review some of the more popular Kickstarter projects, including LastTissue, the Jollylook instant camera, and the Circular Smart Ring.

