Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Super Bowl commercial wrap-up, bionic jellyfish, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner break down the biggest-trending topics in tech, including a best Super Bowl commercials recap, Uber’s suspension of riders suspected of having coronavirus, a possible Galaxy Z leak, autonomous submarines under the Antarctic, bionic jellyfish, and more.

We then go inside the game day broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, where more than 1,000 Fox Sports employees worked to deliver the first-ever live 4K HDR broadcast.

Ujesh Desai

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of gaming at Logitech, joins us to talk about how to making gaming an inclusive activity, and how it’s partnered with Microsoft to create a gaming kit for those with disabilities.

 We then go hands-on with the Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro G2, a 4K pro camera that is (almost) affordable to prosumers.

Eric Marcotulli

Next up, Eric Marcotulli, chief executive officer of Elysium Health, discusses how the company has developed a genetics test to tell you how you’ve aged.

Finally, we have some awesome tech you can’t buy yet. Drew Prindle joins us to review some of the more popular Kickstarter projects, including LastTissue, the Jollylook instant camera, and the Circular Smart Ring.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Super Bowl 2020 commercials

Bill Murray with groundhog in Jeep Super Bowl commercial

How to watch NFL games online, with or without cable

best superbowl tv deals super bowl 2019 feature

The history of the Madden Curse

what is the madden curse 20 patrick mahomes

How to watch the 2020 Super Bowl in 4K or HDR, with or without cable

Patrick Mahomes

Digital Trends Live: Day 4 from the Consumer Electronics Show

episode 290 960x0

Digital Trends Live: Samsung’s S20 line, Oscar noms, prepping for Mars

episode 292 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: End of Windows 7, Super Nintendo World, Mars Rover names

Digital Trends Live: More Galaxy S20 leaks, Ring defends security, and more